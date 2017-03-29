Rangers Boss Looking To See “Upgrades” Against Motherwell

Follow @insidefutbol





New Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha has revealed how he has been preparing his side for their upcoming Scottish Premiership clash against Motherwell on Saturday.



The Glasgow giants, who appointed Caixinha as their new manager earlier in the month, thrashed Hamilton Academical 4-0 before the international break in what was the Portuguese’s first game in charge of the club.











Caixinha explained that he was impressed with the manner in which Rangers played against Hamilton, with the Gers being super aggressive whenever they had the ball and also looked to immediately win back possession when they did not have the ball.



And the 46-year-old insisted that Rangers will approach the Motherwell game with a similar approach, but with some upgrades such as working on set-pieces and analysing their opponents.





“It is important to establish the priorities”, Caixinha explained on Rangers TV.

“When you establish them though, we cannot establish everything that my philosophy is going to demand from the team in terms of their performance.



“So, we need to establish some points which are the basis – for example from the Hamilton game, in our opinion we were very good when we had the ball, trying to attack the opponent’s goal etc, and when we didn’t have the ball we tried to attack the ball – that’s the basis we want to build the team around.



“So, this needs to be the basis for the Motherwell game, but with some upgrades regarding to more principles in these two moments, and some more upgrades with regards to other areas of our game.



“We have also been working on our set pieces, and we see Scottish football has many different types of set pieces from the opponents we are facing – both attacking and defending – so we are trying to be focused on that.



“Also, analysing the opponents is part of our job, but mainly preparing our team with regards to our behaviours.”



Rangers presently find themselves third in the league table, eight points adrift of second-placed and have also managed to reach the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup, where they will face Celtic at Hampden next month.

