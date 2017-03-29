Signs Are We Can Finish Season Strongly Says Rangers Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Jason Holt has insisted that his side are determined to finish the season strongly and are showing every sign of being able to do so.



The Gers, who returned to the top flight this season, have failed to make their mark in the Scottish Premiership.











Rangers presently find themselves in third spot with 50 points from 29 games, eight points behind second-placed Aberdeen and 33 points adrift of leaders and their arch-rivals Celtic, whom they will play in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup next month.



The Light Blues, who are unbeaten in their last four outings in all competitions, appointed Pedro Caixinha as their new manager earlier in the month after Mark Warburton left the club in February.





And Holt explained that Rangers are eager to finish the season strongly, with the Ibrox outfit buoyed by a new manager coming in and their recent positive results.

“The signs are there for us to go and finish the season strongly”, he told Rangers TV.



“With a new manager coming in, we have a lot of new ideas for the squad a lot of freshness.



“The past few results has been really positive and we will certainly look to build on it.



“But again, one week at a time, one game at a time, that won’t change.



“But we are looking to finish the season strongly.”



Rangers, who beat Hamilton Academical 4-0 in their last game before the international break, will next face Motherwell on Saturday.

