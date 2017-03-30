Alexis Sanchez Set To Have Spain Return Option Amid Chelsea Chatter

Follow @insidefutbol





Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Arsenal forward and Chelsea target Alexis Sanchez during the summer transfer window, but are aware of the hurdles they would have to cross in order to take the Chilean to the Spanish capital.



Despite the Chilean’s public stance that he wants to honour his contract at Arsenal, it is widely believed Sanchez is on his way out of Arsenal at the end of the season after negotiations over a new deal hit a roadblock.











The 28-year-old forward has already attracted interest from clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus, while Chelsea are also keen to snare him away from their London rivals in the summer.



And La Liga is now possible given new entrants have joined the chase for Sanchez as according to Spanish sports daily AS, Atletico Madrid are interested in snapping him up at the end of the season.





Atletico Madrid are still uncertain about their ability to buy players in the summer transfer widow because of a pending FIFA investigation, but they will get a definite answer at the end of the season.

And the Spanish giants have identified Sanchez as their top target for the window if they get a green signal from the Court of Arbitration for Sports in the coming months.



However, the club are aware that they won’t be able to either match Arsenal’s speculated asking price of £50m or the current salary demands of the 28-year old Chilean.



But Atletico Madrid are hoping that the player will put in an effort to force his way out of Arsenal if they can convince him about the club’s ability to compete for trophies.

