Anderlecht Sign Poland Star But Could Sell Quickly With Liverpool and West Ham Keen

Anderlecht have completed the permanent signing of Lukasz Teodorczyk from Dynamo Kyiv, but could quickly sell him this coming summer with Liverpool and West Ham United amongst those clubs keen on a deal.



The Poland international was snapped up by Anderlecht on loan from Dynamo Kyiv last summer and wasted no time in impressing, with 28 goals to his name across all competitions so far,. including 20 in the Belgian top flight, where he is the top scorer.











Anderlecht have now opted to sign Teodorczyk on a permanent basis, paying a fee of between €3m and €5m to the Ukrainian giants.



"Teo has signed a contract binding him to RSCA until 2020", sporting director Herman Van Holsbeeck told RSCA TV.





But despite Anderlecht securing the Poland international, he could well be sold this summer .