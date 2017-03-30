XRegister
Inside Futbol

30/03/2017 - 21:54 BST

Anderlecht Sign Poland Star But Could Sell Quickly With Liverpool and West Ham Keen

 




Anderlecht have completed the permanent signing of Lukasz Teodorczyk from Dynamo Kyiv, but could quickly sell him this coming summer with Liverpool and West Ham United amongst those clubs keen on a deal. 

The Poland international was snapped up by Anderlecht on loan from Dynamo Kyiv last summer and wasted no time in impressing, with 28 goals to his name across all competitions so far,. including 20 in the Belgian top flight, where he is the top scorer.




Anderlecht have now opted to sign Teodorczyk on a permanent basis, paying a fee of between €3m and €5m to the Ukrainian giants.

"Teo has signed a contract binding him to RSCA until 2020", sporting director Herman Van Holsbeeck told RSCA TV.
 


But despite Anderlecht securing the Poland international, he could well be sold this summer.

According to Belgian broadcaster RTBF, Liverpool, West Ham, Sunderland, West Brom and AC Milan are all keen on Teodorczyk.

And a potential fee for his services of €15m has been mooted, something which would give Anderlecht a quick profit.

Teodorczyk himself however insists he feels good at Anderlecht.

"Anderlecht put my career back on track", he explained after signing.

"I've never experienced the confidence I feel here, so I'll try to thank the club and the fans by working hard to win the title."
 