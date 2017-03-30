Arsene Wenger Provides Arsenal Squad Update Ahead of Manchester City Meeting

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsene Wenger has revealed that Arsenal will be without the services of Petr Cech and Lucas Perez for Sunday's clash against Manchester City.



A poor run of form has seen Arsenal crash out of the Champions League and drop out of the top four and Wenger’s men are in desperate need of a confidence boosting result.











However, Arsenal will be without their first choice goalkeeper Cech, who is yet to recover from an injury he suffered at West Brom before the international break, and Perez, who is recovering from a thigh injury, against Manchester City.



Cech will also be out for their midweek clash against West Ham according to Wenger and the Frenchman further added that Santi Cazorla won’t be returning to action this season.





The Spaniard was only slated to miss a couple of weeks with an ankle injury in October but he underwent surgery towards the end of the year, with the club hoping that he would be able to come back in action around March.

The Frenchman said in a press conference: “We lost Petr Cech against West Brom and he won’t be fit on Sunday.



“Perez as well; he has a thigh problem.”



Asked about the extent of Cech’s injury, Wenger said: “He won’t be fit on Sunday and Wednesday against West Ham."



When asked for any update on Cazorla, the Arsenal boss said: “Unfortunately no, the season is over for him.”

