Atletico Madrid Ready To Accept Good Offer For Liverpool and Manchester United Linked Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Atletico Madrid are ready to sell Liverpool and Manchester United target Jose Gimenez in the summer if they receive a good offer, it has been claimed.



The 22-year-old defender has struggled to play regularly at Atletico Madrid this season as Diego Simeone has preferred the centre-back pairing of Diego Godin and Stefan Savic.











With the World Cup scheduled for next year, the defender wants to play regular football to earn a spot in the Uruguay squad and has already attracted interest from Manchester United and Liverpool.



Jose Mourinho has been wanting to sign the player since last summer and Manchester United are in pole position to get their man, but Liverpool are also closely following Gimenez.





And according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Atletico Madrid will sell the player if they receive a good offer as they believe they have the squad strength to cope with the defender’s departure.

However, much still depends on whether Atletico Madrid will be allowed to buy players in the summer and the Court of Arbitration for Sports will only take a decision at the end of the season.



Atletico Madrid won’t be selling players if they are barred from signing replacements in the transfer window but Gimenez will be up for grabs if they receive the green signal from CAS.



His contract with the club expires at the end of next season.

