Bossing Barcelona Would Be Like Managing Arsenal, Impossible – Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has indicated that the possibility of him managing Barcelona is close to impossible because of his history with Espanyol.



Barcelona are set to be in the market for a new manager at the end of the season as their Champions League winning boss Luis Enrique has already announced that he is going to leave the club in the summer.











A number of names are in the frame, including Pochettino, whose impressive work in England initially at Southampton and then with Tottenham has not gone unnoticed by many observers in world football.



But the Argentine is a former Espanyol player and manager and by his own admission a fan of the club – and given the rivalry that exists between the two Catalan clubs, he feels it would be impossible for him to manage at the Nou Camp.





"I'm an Espanyol supporter – I think then I don't need to speak too much", the Argentine said in a press conference, when asked about Barcelona.

"It is like one day if [Spurs chairman] Daniel Levy sacks me in a few years, for me it would be impossible to manage Arsenal."



Pochettino learned his managerial ropes at Espanyol between 2009 and 2012, before arriving on the south coast of England at Southampton.

