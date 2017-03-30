Can’t Put Me And Don Revie In Same Sentence – Garry Monk

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Garry Monk admits that his record at Elland Road means that the club are moving in the right direction, but is unwilling to entertain comparisons with legendary former Whites boss Don Revie.



Monk has earned huge plaudits for turning Leeds from a lower mid-table Championship club into a tough promotion chasing outfit in a matter of months this season.











He is the longest serving manager at Leeds since Massimo Cellino drove into the west Yorkshire club in 2014 and his win percentage as Whites boss is close to surpassing former England boss Revie, who won two top flight titles at Elland Road.



However, Monk indicated that it is unfair to even compare him with the legendary Revie, but admits that a good record at Leeds means the club are moving in the direction where he wants them to be.





And he is proud of the strides the Leeds squad have taken this season in a very short period of time.

Monk said in a press conference: “I don't think you can put me and Don Revie in the same sentence to be honest with you.



“But it's great as it means the club is moving in the right direction.



“We have been together for a short time but we have made big strides.”



Currently fourth in the Championship table, Leeds will take on Reading this Saturday at the Madejski Stadium.

