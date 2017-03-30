Champions League Football Key In Manchester United Target’s Decision About His Future

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United and Juventus target Gianluigi Donnarumma could leave AC Milan in the summer because of a lack of Champions League football.



The 18-year-old goalkeeper is one of the most talked about players in world football at the moment because of the prodigious talent he has shown in the AC Milan senior team over the last couple of seasons.











A product of the AC Milan academy, he was just 16 when he made his debut for the club and has already clocked up 63 senior appearances for the Serie A giants.



However, with his contract expiring at the end of next season and a number of clubs already on his tail, AC Milan are aware that they could lose the player if they don’t act soon enough.





The Rossoneri are working hard to reach an agreement over fresh terms with his agent Mino Raiola, but according to Corriere dello Sport, a lack of Champions League football could become a huge reason for his departure from the club.

AC Milan are way off the pace in Serie A and are not expected to finish in the Champions League spots and Donnarumma is believed to be keen to play on Europe’s biggest stage next season.



The Rossoneri are hopeful that they will be able to offer good financial terms to the player and a promise of progress in order to hold on to the young goalkeeper for the time being.



However, with clubs such as Manchester United and Juventus interested in snapping him up, AC Milan are aware that holding on to the prodigious talent could become tricky in the coming months.



Despite his tender years, Donnarumma has already earned three caps for Italy and is considered Gianluigi Buffon’s long term successor for the Azzurri.

