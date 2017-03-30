Chelsea Target’s Agent Denies AC Milan Deal Is In Place

Follow @insidefutbol





Lorenzo Pellegrini’s agent has insisted the Sassuolo midfielder has not agreed any deal with AC Milan and any decision on his future will be taken at the end of the season.



A product of the Roma academy, the Italy Under-21 international has been catching the eyes of many observers with his performances for Sassuolo this season.











Scoring five goals and providing four assists in 23 Serie A appearances this season, Pellegrini is one of the top young midfielders in Italy at the moment and has already been linked with a move to England, with Chelsea and Manchester City said to be interested.



However, AC Milan are also interested in snapping up the young Italian and there are suggestions that a deal could be agreed soon, but Giampiero Pocetta has squashed such talk for the time being.





But he insisted that he is not surprised that top teams are interested in his client because Pellegrini has been performing beyond expectations this season.

And he added that any decision on the player’s future will be taken only after the end of the current campaign.



Pocetta told MilanNews: “He is admired by a lot of teams.



“With Milan, there is nothing concrete, but I am not surprised that Milan have set their sights on him.



"He is a player who has been surpassing optimistic expectations, we are talking about a high profile footballer.



“So it is normal that he will attract the interest of the big clubs.



“We are at the end of March, Milan don’t need to sign Pellegrini today, so let’s see what happens.



“The important thing is that he continues to progress and end the season well and then at the end of the season we will evaluate the whole situation.”



Pellegrini has a contract until 2020 with Sassuolo.

