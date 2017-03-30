Garry Monk Hopeful Chris Wood Fit For Leeds United’s Reading Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Garry Monk is hopeful that star striker Chris Wood will be fit enough to play against Reading on Saturday.



Currently fourth in the Championship table, Leeds are in a great position to fight for promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season with just eight games left in the campaign.











And Wood’s goalscoring form up front has played a huge role in turning the Whites into a promotion chasing team this season, but the Kiwi is currently recovering from a knock.



The forward suffered the injury during his time with the New Zealand squad in the international break, but Monk is hopeful that his talismanic forward will make the squad for Saturday’s trip to the Madejski Stadium.





The Leeds boss also added that defender Lewie Coyle is also back in training after recovering from an injury.

Monk told LUTV: "We have trained well this week and the boys have returned from international duty.



"Chris Wood came back with a knock, we will keep assessing him, but we are hopeful he will be okay for Saturday.



"Lewie Coyle has resumed training, which is a boost to the squad."



Wood has scored 24 league goals this season and has been nominated for the Championship’s Player of the Year award.

