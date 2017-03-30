XRegister
30/03/2017 - 12:55 BST

I’m Very Clear Says Arsene Wenger But Admits Future Not Sorted Yet

 




Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger admits that a few things still need to be sorted out before an announcement over his future at the club can be made.

The Frenchman’s current deal with Arsenal expires at the end of the season and there are a growing section of Gunners supporters who want Wenger to leave the club in the summer.




However, despite widespread fan protests, the 67-year-old is widely expected to sign a new two-year deal with the club in the coming months to further extend his stay at the Emirates.

But the Frenchman has steadfastly refused to make any announcement and despite saying recently that a decision will be made soon, he refused to confirm whether he is staying or leaving Arsenal.
 


Wenger added that he is clear about what he wants to do but admits that a few things need to be sorted out behind the scenes before it is time for any announcement.  

Asked whether he is going to announce his decision soon, the Arsenal boss said in a press conference earlier today: “Not today.

“I am very clear in my mind [about what I want].

"But do I stay two months or two years? My commitment will be exactly the same.

“I’ve always been very clear and I will remain like that [but] it is not sorted out [yet].

“I have nothing more to add to that.”
 