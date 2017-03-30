Jaap Stam Admits “Not Most Ideal” Preparation For Leeds United Match

Follow @insidefutbol





Reading boss Jaap Stam has admitted that his side have not had the most ideal preparation for their upcoming game against Leeds United on Saturday due to the international break.



The Royals had a number of players selected to play for their respective nations and Stam had to be content with training the remaining squad members for the vital clash against the Whites.











Both teams are heavily involved in the promotion race and presently find themselves in the top six; while Reading are fifth 67 points from 38 games, Leeds are two points and a place above the Berkshire outfit.



And Stam, who explained that Reading’s preparations for the weekend’s game have been hampered due to the international break, however, insisted that he has already made it clear to his charges how he wants them to play against Leeds at the Madejski Stadium.





“It’s not the most ideal preparation for the game, but most teams have got the same problem”, the Dutchman was quoted as saying by the club’s official site.

“We’re still working towards that first game, and the players who have not been involved yet will get involved towards the end of this week.



“For the players that are here, we can make things clear about what we want to do towards that game against Leeds.



“The others will understand it too – it’s nothing too different to what we usually do and how we want to play, but there will be certain details we want to change a bit.”



Stam, whose side headed into the international break on the back of a 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday, also delivered Reading's team news, ahead of their clash against Leeds.



“George Evans is still out, but Jordon Mutch is back in the squad”, he continued.



“Liam Kelly and Paul McShane are both back into the squad as well, so that’s looking quite good.



“We need to make a decision towards that game against Leeds about who we’re going to be playing.”

