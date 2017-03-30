XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/03/2017 - 12:00 BST

Jaap Stam Admits “Not Most Ideal” Preparation For Leeds United Match

 




Reading boss Jaap Stam has admitted that his side have not had the most ideal preparation for their upcoming game against Leeds United on Saturday due to the international break.

The Royals had a number of players selected to play for their respective nations and Stam had to be content with training the remaining squad members for the vital clash against the Whites.




Both teams are heavily involved in the promotion race and presently find themselves in the top six; while Reading are fifth 67 points from 38 games, Leeds are two points and a place above the Berkshire outfit.

And Stam, who explained that Reading’s preparations for the weekend’s game have been hampered due to the international break, however, insisted that he has already made it clear to his charges how he wants them to play against Leeds at the Madejski Stadium.
 


“It’s not the most ideal preparation for the game, but most teams have got the same problem”, the Dutchman was quoted as saying by the club’s official site.

“We’re still working towards that first game, and the players who have not been involved yet will get involved towards the end of this week.

“For the players that are here, we can make things clear about what we want to do towards that game against Leeds.

“The others will understand it too – it’s nothing too different to what we usually do and how we want to play, but there will be certain details we want to change a bit.”

Stam, whose side headed into the international break on the back of a 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday, also delivered Reading's team news, ahead of their clash against Leeds.

“George Evans is still out, but Jordon Mutch is back in the squad”, he continued.

“Liam Kelly and Paul McShane are both back into the squad as well, so that’s looking quite good.

“We need to make a decision towards that game against Leeds about who we’re going to be playing.”
 