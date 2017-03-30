Jurgen Klopp Failed With Late Swoop For Dortmund Bound Mahmoud Dahoud

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp left it too late to lure Mahmoud Dahoud to Anfield.



The Germany Under-21 schemer has agreed to join Borussia Dortmund from Borussia Monchengladbach this summer and the Ruhr giants will pay a fee of around the €10m mark for his services, taking advantage of a clause in Dahoud's contract.











Liverpool have been consistently linked with Dahoud and Klopp did try a last minute attempt to hijack the deal.



But according to German daily Bild, the Reds manager left it too late and Dahoud had already agreed to join Klopp's former club Dortmund.





Klopp will now have to look elsewhere for the midfield reinforcement he had been eyeing making with the acquisition of Dahoud .