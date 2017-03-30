XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/03/2017 - 13:24 BST

Juventus Make Firm Move For Liverpool Linked Defender, Contact Made

 




Juventus have opened talks with AC Milan for the signature of Liverpool linked defender Mattia De Sciglio during the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old full-back’s contract with the Rossoneri expires at the end of next season and De Sciglio has reportedly refused to sign on fresh terms with the Serie A giants.




The defender has admirers in England with Liverpool believed to be keeping close eyes on the player, and even Chelsea have been linked with a move for De Sciglio in recent days.

But Juventus are believed to be leading the chase for De Sciglio’s signature as according to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, the club have directly contacted AC Milan to discuss the player’s future.
 


Juventus have been keeping a close watch on the Italian defender for months and have already held numerous rounds of talks with the player’s advisers over a move to Turin in the summer.  

But the Italian champions have now taken the next step by contacting AC Milan and it has been claimed that the two clubs could reach an agreement for a fee of around €15m.

The discussions between the clubs are at an early stage, but Juventus have already reached an understanding with the player’s agents over his contract and proposed salary following a transfer.

A product of the AC Milan academy, De Sciglio has clocked up 128 senior appearances for the club and has also earned 31 international caps for Italy.
 