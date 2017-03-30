Juventus Make Firm Move For Liverpool Linked Defender, Contact Made

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus have opened talks with AC Milan for the signature of Liverpool linked defender Mattia De Sciglio during the summer transfer window.



The 24-year-old full-back’s contract with the Rossoneri expires at the end of next season and De Sciglio has reportedly refused to sign on fresh terms with the Serie A giants.











The defender has admirers in England with Liverpool believed to be keeping close eyes on the player, and even Chelsea have been linked with a move for De Sciglio in recent days.



But Juventus are believed to be leading the chase for De Sciglio’s signature as according to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, the club have directly contacted AC Milan to discuss the player’s future.





Juventus have been keeping a close watch on the Italian defender for months and have already held numerous rounds of talks with the player’s advisers over a move to Turin in the summer.

But the Italian champions have now taken the next step by contacting AC Milan and it has been claimed that the two clubs could reach an agreement for a fee of around €15m.



The discussions between the clubs are at an early stage, but Juventus have already reached an understanding with the player’s agents over his contract and proposed salary following a transfer.



A product of the AC Milan academy, De Sciglio has clocked up 128 senior appearances for the club and has also earned 31 international caps for Italy.

