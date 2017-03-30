Liverpool Contact Serie A Club To Lodge Enquiry For Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool have lodged an enquiry with Sampdoria for striker Luis Muriel.



The Colombia international has been in superb form for Sampdoria in the current campaign and his performances have by no means slipped under the radar with a queue of clubs now forming to offer him a new home.











Muriel has interest from La Liga, where both Atletico Madrid and Sevilla are keen, while Roma are eyeing making sure the striker stays in Serie A next season.



Now though Liverpool have put themselves in the mix and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the Reds have taken the concrete step of contacting Sampdoria to ask for information about Muriel's availability.





Muriel has a release clause set at the €28m mark and it has been claimed Sampdoria will look for the full sum to be paid before allowing him to move on .