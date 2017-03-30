My Future Can’t Be Excuse For Players – Arsene Wenger

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsene Wenger has insisted that his Arsenal players cannot use the uncertainty over his future at the club as an excuse for their recent run of poor form.



Wenger’s contract with the club is about to expire in the summer and many feel that despite widespread fan protests, the Frenchman will sign a new deal at the end of the season.











However, the Arsenal boss has so far refused to let the world know about the plans over his future and many feel the uncertainty has affected the team’s form as they have crashed out of the Champions League and have dropped out of the top four.



However, the Frenchman stressed that his players can’t use the uncertainty as a shield for their lack of performances and insisted that as professionals they can’t resort to such excuses.





Asked if the delay is going to further affect his team, Wenger said in a press conference earlier today: “No, we won’t look for excuses.

“Results are not what we want and the priority is what happens on the pitch. Being professional is on the pitch, not finding excuses.



“It is not the most important subject at the club for the moment.”



Asked what is causing the delay in the announcement of his future at Arsenal, the Frenchman said: “Not a lot.



“You just continue to ask same questions and one day I will answer.”

