XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/03/2017 - 12:28 BST

My Future Can’t Be Excuse For Players – Arsene Wenger

 




Arsene Wenger has insisted that his Arsenal players cannot use the uncertainty over his future at the club as an excuse for their recent run of poor form.

Wenger’s contract with the club is about to expire in the summer and many feel that despite widespread fan protests, the Frenchman will sign a new deal at the end of the season.




However, the Arsenal boss has so far refused to let the world know about the plans over his future and many feel the uncertainty has affected the team’s form as they have crashed out of the Champions League and have dropped out of the top four.

However, the Frenchman stressed that his players can’t use the uncertainty as a shield for their lack of performances and insisted that as professionals they can’t resort to such excuses.
 


Asked if the delay is going to further affect his team, Wenger said in a press conference earlier today: “No, we won’t look for excuses.  

“Results are not what we want and the priority is what happens on the pitch. Being professional is on the pitch, not finding excuses.

“It is not the most important subject at the club for the moment.”

Asked what is causing the delay in the announcement of his future at Arsenal, the Frenchman said: “Not a lot.

“You just continue to ask same questions and one day I will answer.”
 