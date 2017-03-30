XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

30/03/2017 - 16:03 BST

Rangers Manager Provides Update On Appointment Of Local Assistant

 




Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha is confident of announcing addition of a local assistant to his backroom staff next month.

David Weir resigned from Rangers along with manager Mark Warburton in February and the former Gers assistant has joined the Englishman’s backroom staff at Nottingham Forest.




Rangers announced the arrival of Caixinha earlier in the month but the Portuguese is yet to add an assistant that knows Scottish football to his backroom staff, having already brought several coaches with him.

The Rangers boss admits that they are still assessing candidates for the local assistant manager’s job and is confident of making an announcement in the next couple of weeks.
 


The Portuguese said in a press conference earlier today: “We are still assessing for a local assistant.  

“We are about to conclude it and I hope to decide this week and announce the week after next.”

Rangers made a good start to life under Caixinha with a 4-0 win over Hamilton just before the international break and are still in contention for European football next season.

They will next host Motherwell at Ibrox on Saturday.
 