06 October 2016

26 August 2015

30/03/2017 - 15:27 BST

Season Isn't Over Yet Declares Celtic Attacker, Despite League Title Win Looming

 




Scott Sinclair has insisted that Celtic still have a lot to play for this season, despite his side being on the brink of winning the Scottish Premiership title.

The Hoops, who are currently 25 points clear at the top of the table, will win their sixth consecutive league title if they beat Hearts on Sunday.




There is also the possibility of Brendan Rodgers’ team being crowned champions before their game at Tynecastle at the weekend if second-placed Aberdeen lose at Dundee on Friday.

Celtic, who are yet to lose a domestic game this season, lifted the Scottish League Cup in November.
 


But Sinclair explained that although the league title is nearly wrapped up, the season is far from being over for his side, who are due to face their arch-rivals Rangers in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup next month.

“The mood hasn’t changed, it has just carried on in the same way”, Sinclair said in this month’s Celtic View while stressing that his team-mates have not lost their focus.

“Everyone still has the same great spirit and the banter among the team is great.

“When you put all the hard work in, it means more so when the rewards come at the end of the season and hopefully we can pick up as many trophies as we can, which would be great and satisfying.

“Obviously it would be brilliant if we can come back and win the league against Hearts, but we still have a lot of work to do as there are still games left and we have the cup as well.

“Just because the title is nearly over, it doesn’t mean the season is over.”

Celtic have faced Hearts twice in the league this season, with the Bhoys winning both those encounters.
 