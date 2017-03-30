XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

30/03/2017 - 12:34 BST

Tottenham Hotspur Plot Loaning Out Winger Rather Than Summer Sale

 




Tottenham Hotspur want to loan out Inter Milan target Erik Lamela this coming summer rather than selling him outright, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport.

The Argentina international, who has been ruled out for the season as he will require surgery on his hip injury, which has kept him sidelined since October, is contracted with Spurs until 2018.




It was claimed that Inter Milan believe that they can pick up Lamela at the end of the season for under €10m.

But Tottenham are interested in loaning out the winger as it will trigger an option to extend the 25-year-old’s contract for a further year, it has been suggested.
 


It remains to be seen if Inter Milan are open to the idea of taking Lamela to the San Siro temporarily as it is believed that Sassuolo’s Domenico Berardi and Fiorentina winger Federico Bernardeschi are currently favourites to join the Italian giants this summer.

Lamela, who was targeted by Inter Milan last season as well, has made 14 appearances this season, scoring twice and setting up seven goals.

He joined Spurs from Roma in the summer of 2013.
 