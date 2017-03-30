XRegister
06 October 2016

30/03/2017 - 12:08 BST

Want To Give Brendan Rodgers His First League Title, Celtic Star Admits

 




Scott Brown has revealed that Celtic want to deliver Brendan Rodgers a first league title of his managerial career when the Hoops take on Hearts on Sunday.

Celtic, who appointed Rodgers as their new manager last summer, presently find themselves 25 points clear at the top of the table.




The Bhoys will win the Scottish Premiership title if the beat Hearts at the weekend; Celtic would also be crowned champions if second-placed Aberdeen lose at Dundee on Friday.

Rodgers is yet to guide a team to a league title, with the Northern Irishman coming closest when his Liverpool team narrowly missed out on the Premier League in the 2013/14 campaign.
 

I


And Brown, whose side started their league adventure this season with a 2-1 win at Tynecastle in August, insisted that Celtic are determined to deliver Rodgers his first league title at the weekend.

“Everyone thought we were possibly going to draw that game [the first game of the season against Hearts], but late on Scotty [Scott Sinclair] scored his first league goal, he has kicked on from there and so has everyone else to be fair”, Brown told Celtic TV.

“The manager has come in and it will be great for him to get his first league [title] wrapped up and hopefully we can do it for him on Sunday.”

Celtic, who have already won the Scottish League Cup in November, have also managed to reach the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup, where they will face Rangers next month.
 