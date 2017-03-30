XRegister
30/03/2017 - 13:10 BST

We’ll Do Talking On Pitch, Leeds Boss Garry Monk Tells Reading

 




Leeds United head coach Garry Monk is keen to see his side do all their talking against Reading on the pitch this Saturday at the Madejski Stadium.

Reading boss Jaap Stam was clearly unimpressed with Leeds’ defensive tactics earlier in the season when his side lost at Elland Road despite enjoying the lion’s share of the possession.




And ahead of Leeds’ visit on Saturday, Reading striker Yann Kermorgant has termed the Yorkshire giants a ‘one man team’ who are too dependent on Chris Wood’s goals and don’t have any plan B.

Leeds and Reading are vying for a Championship playoff spot towards the end of the season and ahead of their big clash, the Reading striker’s comments have riled up the Whites fans.
 


However, Monk is unwilling to react to such retorts from the Reading camp and stressed that he would rather see his team do the talking on the pitch and continue on their good run of form.  

"We are not interested in what has been said”, the Leeds boss told LUTV.

“We are only focused on ourselves and we try to do our talking on the pitch.

"We are on a seven game unbeaten run and we want to continue that."
 