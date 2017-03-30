Yann Kermorgant Must Mean Reading Would Have Lost By More – Leeds Boss Garry Monk

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United boss Garry Monk says that he finds it impossible to agree with Reading striker Yann Kermorgant's comments about the Whites being dependent upon Chris Wood, unless the 35-year-old means in the earlier game between the two clubs the Kiwi being forced off early meant the Royals avoided a heavier defeat.



Kermorgant has added spice to this weekend's clash between Reading and Leeds at the Madjeski Stadium, with the Frenchman arguing that without 24-goal man Wood, Leeds have no plan B.











Monk insists however that Leeds are about the whole team performing and not just Wood.



And the former Swansea City manager pointed to the earlier clash between the two teams at Elland Road this season, during which Wood was forced off injured but the Whites still ran out 2-0 winners; Wood scored the first goal in the game.





" It's impossible to agree with those comments", Monk said at a press conference.