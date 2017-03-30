Yann Kermorgant Must Mean Reading Would Have Lost By More – Leeds Boss Garry Monk

Leeds United boss Garry Monk says that he finds it impossible to agree with Reading striker Yann Kermorgant's comments about the Whites being dependent upon Chris Wood, unless the 35-year-old means in the earlier game between the two clubs the Kiwi being forced off early meant the Royals avoided a heavier defeat.
Kermorgant has added spice to this weekend's clash between Reading and Leeds at the Madjeski Stadium, with the Frenchman arguing that without 24-goal man Wood, Leeds have no plan B.
Monk insists however that Leeds are about the whole team performing and not just Wood.
And the former Swansea City manager pointed to the earlier clash between the two teams at Elland Road this season, during which Wood was forced off injured but the Whites still ran out 2-0 winners; Wood scored the first goal in the game.
"It's impossible to agree with those comments", Monk said at a press conference.
"Anyone who's come to watch us knows we are very much a team.
"Every single one of my players has contributed. Whenever we've made changes they have come in and performed extremely well.
"Everyone knows their roles within the team and what is expected of them when they have to come on and deliver a performance.
"In that game [against Reading at Elland Road] we lost Chris after 30 minutes, we continued to perform well for the rest of the game, we extended our lead, we kept a clean sheet", the Leeds boss added.
And Monk explained the only way he can agree with Kermorgant's comments is if the Reading striker meant the Royals would have lost by more than 2-0 if Wood had stayed on the pitch.
"I can only take from those comments that maybe he was trying to say if Chris Wood had stayed on we probably would have won by more.
"So then, for sure I would agree with him", he added.