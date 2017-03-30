Yes Pedro Caixinha, We’ll Train Six Days A Week – Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Lee Hodson has revealed that the Rangers players have no problem training six days a week under new manager Pedro Caixinha.



Caixinha was recently appointed Rangers boss on a contract running until the summer of 2020 and has had a solid two weeks to work with his new charges due to the international break.











Hodson was away on international duty with Northern Ireland, but has still provided a sneak peek into life under the Portuguese tactician, who has already signalled his intention to hold intense training sessions.



"The lads have worked hard towards Saturday and everyone is looking forward to it", he told a press conference.





"It is hard work, but the lads are enjoying it so far", the full-back explained.