Anderlecht Sporting Director Hints At Price For Liverpool and West Ham Target

Anderlecht sporting director Herman Van Holsbeeck has set a minimum asking price for Liverpool and West Ham linked striker Lukasz Teodorczyk ahead of the summer transfer window.



The Poland international joined the Belgian giants from Russian outfit Dynamo Kyiv last summer on loan and has caught the eye of many observers with his performances this season.











Scoring 28 goals in all competitions, Teodorczyk has attracted the attention of clubs in England with West Ham and Liverpool said to be interested in signing him in the summer.



Anderlecht have now signed the striker from Dynamo Kyiv for a fee of €4.75m, but that does not guarantee that the Pole will continue at the club beyond the summer.





And Van Holsbeeck is aware that offers could come pouring in during the summer if the forward continues to bang in the goals for Anderlecht this season.

The Anderlecht sporting director was quoted as saying by Het Belang Van Limburg: “He is happy here.



“Maybe we can offer him Champions League football next season and he's not asked for anything in a three-year project.



“In his head Teo is not ready to leave, but about a month later things could be different. If he keeps scoring in the playoffs, offers will come.”



Van Holsbeeck stressed that even if Teodorczyk decides to leave, Anderlecht won’t be accepting any bids less than the €15m figure in the summer.



Asked to confirm the striker’s contract does not include a release clause, he said: “True, as then we can weigh in the offers against each other.



“He won’t be leaving for less than €15m.”

