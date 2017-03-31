Arsenal Contact Paris Saint-Germain Star’s Agents Over Summer Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal are shaping up to fight Barcelona for the signature of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot, it has been claimed.



Rabiot has been the subject of recent interest from Barcelona, with talk of a potential move to the Camp Nou for the French midfielder in the summer transfer window.











Now Arsenal are in the mix as, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, they have established contact with Rabiot's representatives to take soundings over a summer deal.



At present PSG are opposed to the idea of selling Rabiot, but the French giants could well change their mind in the face of approaches.





In the current campaign, the 21-year-old midfielder has clocked up 30 appearances in all competitions for PSG, scoring three goals and providing four assists .