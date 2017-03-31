XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

26 August 2015

31/03/2017 - 15:34 BST

Arsenal Contact Paris Saint-Germain Star’s Agents Over Summer Move

 




Arsenal are shaping up to fight Barcelona for the signature of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot, it has been claimed. 

Rabiot has been the subject of recent interest from Barcelona, with talk of a potential move to the Camp Nou for the French midfielder in the summer transfer window.




Now Arsenal are in the mix as, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, they have established contact with Rabiot's representatives to take soundings over a summer deal.

At present PSG are opposed to the idea of selling Rabiot, but the French giants could well change their mind in the face of approaches.
 


In the current campaign, the 21-year-old midfielder has clocked up 30 appearances in all competitions for PSG, scoring three goals and providing four assists.

He has been linked with Arsenal previously and is thought to have a firm fan in the shape of Gunners boss Arsene Wenger.

The Frenchman's future at the Emirates Stadium is unclear as he has yet to extend a contract which expires this summer.

Wenger says he has already decided his future, but he has yet to announce it.
 