06 October 2016

31/03/2017 - 22:40 BST

Chelsea Book Scout In For Serie A Game To Watch Duo

 




Chelsea are sending a scout to take in the performances of two Atalanta players this weekend ahead of a potential summer swoop. 

Blues boss Antonio Conte is monitoring a number of players ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window, knowing he will need to increase Chelsea's squad depth with Champions League football set to be back on the agenda at Stamford Bridge.




And Chelsea have their eye on two Atalanta players in the shape of defender Andrea Conti and midfielder Franck Kessie.

Indeed, the Blues are sending a scout to watch the pair in action for Atalanta as they take on Genoa this weekend, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.
 


Both Conti and Kessie have been in good form for Atalanta in the current campaign and their performances have not gone unnoticed.

Kessie, who has attracted interest from a whole host of big European clubs, including several of Chelsea's Premier League rivals, has made 23 appearances in Serie A for Atalanta this term.

Conti meanwhile has clocked up 25 appearances in Serie A for La Dea.
 