Coming Week Will Define Championship Season Believes Leeds United Legend

Leeds United legend Eddie Gray believes the next week is going to define the Championship season for most teams.



With just eight games left to play in the campaign, the promotion hopefuls and the relegation battlers are preparing for one last push before the season peters out in two months time.











Leeds have two tough away trips to Reading and Brentford to take care of in the next few days, but they will have one eye on results elsewhere as the race for promotion tightens up.



And looking at the fixtures for the teams around Leeds, Gray believes the next few days could end up defining the season and how teams are going to finish the current campaign.





The Leeds United legend told LUTV: “The next four or five days will go a long way in defining exactly how the league’s going to pan out.

“You have got Brighton at home [against] Blackburn, Newcastle at home [against] Wigan and we have two tough away games on paper.



“Starting with the Reading game, then we go to Brentford and Brighton have got another home game against Birmingham to follow that.



“If you look at other sides, outside the top six – Fulham have got two away games so I think in the next couple of days you are going to fathom how the league’s basically going to finish.”



Currently fourth in the Championship, Leeds are on 69 points, two ahead of their Saturday’s opponents Reading, who are on 67 points in fifth.



They are currently eight points away from second place Brighton with eight games left in the Championship season.

