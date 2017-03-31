Eden Hazard Is Happy With Us – Antonio Conte On Real Madrid Rumours

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is unwilling to think about the rumours linking Eden Hazard with a move to Real Madrid and wants his players to maintain their focus on finishing the season.



Ahead of the summer transfer window, Hazard has been heavily linked with a move to Spain at the end of the season with speculation suggesting Real Madrid want the Belgian to be the next ‘Galactico’.











Real Madrid are reportedly ready to offer big money to Chelsea to get Hazard, who has been one of the key players in the club''s march towards a probable Premier League title this term.



Conte admits that he is not aware whether Chelsea will listen to offers for Hazard, but has stressed that the player is happy at Stamford Bridge and the club are pleased with his performances.





“I don’t know [if Chelsea will listen to offers]”, the Chelsea boss said in a press conference.

“I repeat the same thing that now it’s important for my players to be focused on the present and not too far forward because it’s very dangerous.



“Eden is a Chelsea player and we are very happy with him.



“He is happy with us.”



Conte wants his men to remain focused on the task at hand and finish the season well and admits he is not exactly surprised about the rumours surrounding some of his players at this time of the campaign.



“It’s logical in this part of the season to start rumours about players and I am very happy because it means we are doing a great job with our players.



“We all know we are at a great club with great ambition and there is a great will to do great things in the future but I hope to still do great things in the present.



“Don’t forget there are still ten games to play and we hope to finish this season with great success.”

