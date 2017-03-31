Everton Clash Going To Be Hostile Believes Liverpool Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet is expecting his side's Merseyside derby clash against Everton to have an air of hostility about it and is looking forward to a special game.



The two sides are set to lock horns yet again as the Toffees visit Anfield for the first time this season on Saturday.











Mignolet, who is expected to be named between the sticks, has enjoyed a strong home ground record against Ronald Koeman's side and is hoping that the pattern does not change on Saturday.



The Belgian has played in three home matches against Everton since joining Liverpool, in which he has conceded only once and has helped in securing seven points for his team out of a possible nine.





Ahead of the match, the 29-year-old, admitted that the Merseyside derby can be hostile, though he still feels it is an occasion to enjoy and relish.

“It is pretty special”, Mignolet told his club's official site.



“In the time I’ve been here, we’ve always had great results against Everton at home.



"The fans are up for it.



"It’s always a big fixture to look forward to.



"On the day itself, it’s nice to be part of it.



“It’s always a bit hostile, but like in any other derby game that’s something you relish – two groups of fans who are cheering their team on.



“It’s a bit special, of course, in Liverpool because in some families you have got both Everton and Liverpool supporters.



“Although it’s a derby, I don’t think there is so much hatred between the two clubs.



"Everybody wants to win and everybody is cheering their team on, but it’s still in a fair way.”

