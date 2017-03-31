He’s Ready – Jose Mourinho Confirms Wayne Rooney Fit For West Brom Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed the availability of Wayne Rooney against West Brom on Saturday at Old Trafford.



The Manchester United captain has been out of action with a leg injury since the start of the month and with a number of players missing, Mourinho will be pleased to see the striker return to action.











However, it remains to be seen whether Rooney slots straight into the starting eleven due to a lack of options or the Manchester United boss decides to hold him back.



Asked about Rooney’s availability, Mourinho said in a press conference: “Yes, he is ready and available to play.”





The Manchester United manager has refused to dwell too much on the players who won’t be available for the clash at Old Trafford and is not keen to use them as an excuse for his side's performance.

Asked to run down on the players who will be missing, Mourinho said: “They are not important.



“The important are the ones who are ready to play.



"We cannot sit here and cry about the players who are not available to play.



“You know Zlatan [Ibrahimovic] and [Ander] Herrera are suspended, you know what happened in the England national team with [Chris] Smalling and [Phil] Jones and you know that [Paul] Pogba is injured.



“But that’s not important.”



Rooney has not been in the greatest of form this season, leading to him losing his place in the starting eleven and he has only netted five goals in all competitions.

