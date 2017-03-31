He’s Under Contract – Ronald Koeman Offers Romelu Lukaku Update

Follow @insidefutbol





Ronald Koeman has remained non-committal about Romelu Lukaku’s long term future at Everton but has revealed that there have been no fresh talks with the club’s board about the Belgian.



The Belgian has netted 22 goals this season for Everton in all competitions but his decision to not sign a new contract with the club is indicative of his desire to leave Merseyside in the summer.











Chelsea are interested in welcoming back their former player at the end of the season and even Jose Mourinho is keeping tabs on his situation as he looks to add more goals to his Manchester United attack in the transfer window.



Koeman has remained bullish about keeping Lukaku at Everton but with the Belgian refusing to sign a new deal, it seems unlikely that the Belgian will stick around at the club for too long.





The Everton boss confirmed that he has not held conversations with the board about the 23-year-old forward but remained coy on his future at Goodison Park.

Asked if he spoke to the board about Lukaku’s contract during the international break, Koeman said in a press conference: “No, nothing."



When probed on whether he can persuade Lukaku to continue at Everton, the Dutchman said “He still has two years [left on his] contract.”



Mino Raiola, the player’s agent, has often indicated that Lukaku will eventually leave Everton for a bigger club in the near future.

