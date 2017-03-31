I’m Going To Dundee vs Aberdeen – Pedro Caixinha

Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha is heading to take in Aberdeen's Scottish Premiership meeting with Dundee this evening and explained such matches are why he wants to appoint a local coach.
Caixinha is currently assessing candidates as he looks for someone with a deep knowledge of Scottish football and Rangers to join his backroom team at Ibrox.
He is aiming to make his decision and communicate it soon, but the new man is not likely to be in place on the training pitch until after next week, given the hectic nature of the programme ahead.
Caixinha wants the coach to become an integral part of his backroom staff, but will also lean on him heavily for details specific to the Scottish game.
And the Dundee-Aberdeen clash is one such occasion where Caixinha would have liked to have local knowledge on tap.
"I am going to travel to Dundee to watch Dundee against Aberdeen live, to know the environment, to know the teams, to know the players", he said in a press conference.
"I need to have someone beside me that I can ask and get a direct answer just like that.
"It's something that I need", Caixinha added.
Rangers are looking to hunt down Aberdeen in second spot as they bid to finish as runners-up behind rivals Celtic this season.
At present Caixinha's men are eight points behind Aberdeen.