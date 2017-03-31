XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/03/2017 - 11:01 BST

I’m Going To Dundee vs Aberdeen – Pedro Caixinha

 




Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha is heading to take in Aberdeen's Scottish Premiership meeting with Dundee this evening and explained such matches are why he wants to appoint a local coach. 

Caixinha is currently assessing candidates as he looks for someone with a deep knowledge of Scottish football and Rangers to join his backroom team at Ibrox.




He is aiming to make his decision and communicate it soon, but the new man is not likely to be in place on the training pitch until after next week, given the hectic nature of the programme ahead.

Caixinha wants the coach to become an integral part of his backroom staff, but will also lean on him heavily for details specific to the Scottish game.
 


And the Dundee-Aberdeen clash is one such occasion where Caixinha would have liked to have local knowledge on tap.

"I am going to travel to Dundee to watch Dundee against Aberdeen live, to know the environment, to know the teams, to know the players", he said in a press conference.

"I need to have someone beside me that I can ask and get a direct answer just like that.

"It's something that I need", Caixinha added.

Rangers are looking to hunt down Aberdeen in second spot as they bid to finish as runners-up behind rivals Celtic this season.

At present Caixinha's men are eight points behind Aberdeen.
 