I’m Going To Dundee vs Aberdeen – Pedro Caixinha

Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha is heading to take in Aberdeen's Scottish Premiership meeting with Dundee this evening and explained such matches are why he wants to appoint a local coach.



Caixinha is currently assessing candidates as he looks for someone with a deep knowledge of Scottish football and Rangers to join his backroom team at Ibrox.











He is aiming to make his decision and communicate it soon, but the new man is not likely to be in place on the training pitch until after next week, given the hectic nature of the programme ahead.



Caixinha wants the coach to become an integral part of his backroom staff, but will also lean on him heavily for details specific to the Scottish game.





And the Dundee-Aberdeen clash is one such occasion where Caixinha would have liked to have local knowledge on tap .