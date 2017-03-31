Inter Set To Move To Beat Arsenal and Spurs To Czech Star, Ready To Offer Sweetener

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter are ready to make a concrete move for Sampdoria forward Patrik Schick within the coming days in a bid to move ahead of Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Napoli in the race for the Czech Republic international.



Schick's performances for Sampdoria have seen clubs looking in his direction and his agent was recently forced to deny having set up meetings with Arsenal and Spurs for talks over his client.











Napoli are also interested in Schick and may have a hole to fill if Dries Mertens, who has been interesting Everton and Manchester United, opts to move on.



But Inter are also keen on the forward and are set to do all they can to win the race.





Indeed, according to Italian daily Tuttosport, Inter are ready to make an official approach for Schick within the coming days, proposing a deal which would include a sweetener for Sampdoria .