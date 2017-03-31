It’s Been Tough For Erik Lamela – Mauricio Pochettino Crossing Fingers For Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has extended his full support to injured winger Erik Lamela, insisting that he and his team hope to see the wide-man back in action soon.



It was declared earlier this week that the Argentine would have to undergo surgery on his injured hip after failing to achieve the desired match fitness, which would be essential for him to return to training.











Lamela will undergo surgery on his hip on Saturday and has now been ruled out for the rest of the season.



Expressing his and his team's regret at seeing the player suffer, Pochettino said that he extends his full support to the player and wishes him all the best for Saturday's operation.





"It’s an important time for him and for us to give him our love and support", Pochettino was quoted as saying by his club's official website.

"We need to only see the person, not the player. The human being is the most important thing.



"It’s been tough for all the months he’s been fighting to try to recover from his injury and we decided all together that [surgery] was the best way to try to fix the problem.



"We wish him all the best for Saturday and we will support and help him to be available and with us as soon as possible."



Lamela has not played for Tottenham since October after picking up the injury prior to which he had managed a total of 14 matches for his team, scoring two goals and setting up seven more for his team-mates.

