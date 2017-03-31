It’s Championship – Leeds United Star Warns On Further Twists and Turns

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United captain Liam Bridcutt has warned his side to keep their focus as there will be twists and turns in the Championship towards the end of the season.



Going into the last eight games of the season, Leeds are one of the favourites to at least finish in the top six and fight for promotion in the playoffs at the end of the campaign.











However, Bridcutt warned that the Championship remains a highly volatile league and a few more surprising results and twists and turns at the end of the season would not come as a huge shock for him.



He wants the Leeds players to keep their focus and concentrate on the job at hand to avoid any hiccups at this stage of the campaign as they look to shore up a playoff spot.





Asked if he is expecting any more surprises this season, Bridcutt told LUTV: “Yes, it’s part and parcel of football.

“It’s part of the Championship as it’s so up and down.



“We know that it’s going to be difficult but as long as we can keep our minds focused and ready to win, we can do it.”



Leeds have a eight-point lead over teams outside the top six at the moment and are trailing by the same margin the sides in the top two.

