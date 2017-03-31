XRegister
31/03/2017 - 21:13 BST

It’s Massive – Leeds United Midfielder On Unbeaten Run

 




Leeds United captain Liam Bridcutt believes that it is massive for his side that they have managed to stitch together an unbeaten run at this point of the season.

Currently fourth in the Championship table, Leeds are currently on an unbeaten run of seven games, including a big win over Brighton at Elland Road just before the international break.




The Whites have managed to keep teams outside the top six at bay by managing to continuously pick up points and have kept their hopes of finishing in the top two flickering.

Bridcutt admits that it is brilliant that Leeds have managed to keep an unbeaten run going at this point of the season as this is the time when teams manage to push on and create a gap with others in the league table.
 


The Leeds captain told LUTV, when probed about the unbeaten run: “It’s massive.  

“I said just after Christmas, that it will be when the cracks will start to show and other teams will kick on.

“It’s brilliant to have that unbeaten run at the minute and hopeful we can continue.”

Leeds will look to further cement their place at least in the top six when they take on fifth placed Reading at Madejski Stadium on Saturday.
 