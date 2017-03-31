Jose Mourinho Regrets Treatment Of Bastian Schweinsteiger

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho admits that he regrets the way he treated Bastian Schweinsteiger earlier in the season.



The former Germany captain left Manchester United to join MLS outfit Chicago Fire earlier in the month, after struggling to play regularly at Old Trafford this season.











Schweinsteiger was completely frozen out of the Manchester United squad last summer and was deemed surplus to requirements, but his professional behaviour prompted Mourinho to bring him back into the fold.



The German also played in a few cup games this season before leaving for the United States and Mourinho admits that he could have done things differently at the start of the campaign.





He regrets the way he treated the veteran midfielder and after getting to know the player, he would have kept him in his squad at the start of the season rather than sidelining him.

“Yes I do [regret my treatment of Schweinsteiger]”, Mourinho said in a press conference earlier today.



“I would let him be in the squad and at the moment I thought I had too many players in the squad.



“It was a huge squad in the beginning but after knowing him personally and professionally and his behaviour towards my decisions as manager, I regret it.



“So, yes I regret it and I told him that.”



The German joined Manchester United from Bayern Munich in 2015 and made a mere 35 appearances for the club.

