Jose Mourinho’s Got Mentality Manchester United Need – Tony Pulis

West Brom manager Tony Pulis has backed Jose Mourinho to get Manchester United back on track and feels the Red Devils are heading in the right direction under the Portuguese.



Manchester United are still just fifth in the Premier League table at the moment, but have not been beaten in the league since losing to Chelsea in October at Stamford Bridge.











They have already bagged the EFL Cup and are currently the favourites to win the Europa League, where they will take on Anderlecht in a two-legged quarter-final tie later this month.



Pulis believes Mourinho is the man for the job at Manchester United as he feels the Portuguese has the right mentality to manage big clubs and win trophies.





The West Brom boss said in a press conference earlier today: "Manchester United have the right manager and they are heading in the right direction.

“Jose knows how to win with big clubs.”



Manchester United won at the Hawthorns the last time the two teams met in December and Pulis admits that his team will need to ride their luck a bit if they want to get anything at Old Trafford this Saturday, despite the injuries and suspensions in Mourinho’s squad.



"We have to have a bit of luck and play to our maximum, as well as hoping that Manchester United have an off-day, if we are to get a result.



"They haven't just got 11 players. If they get injuries they can put in replacements who have cost a lot of money."

