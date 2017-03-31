Jurgen Klopp Is Cut Above Brendan Rodgers Insists Liverpool Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson thinks that Jurgen Klopp is a cut above Brendan Rodgers when it comes to bossing the Reds.



Rodgers was sacked by Liverpool in October 2015 to make way for former Borussia Dortmund coach Klopp, being relieved of his duties following a Merseyside derby against Everton.











The Northern Irishman came close to leading Liverpool to the title during his time in charge at Anfield, but ended up departing the club without having provided a trophy



Now Klopp is in charge at Liverpool and will tackle a Merseyside derby on Saturday, with Everton themselves having made a managerial change with sacking Roberto Martinez and bringing in Ronald Koeman.





Lawrenson believes that Klopp and Koeman are similar in their drive to win, while he noted that both are a cut above their predecessors.