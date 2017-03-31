Jurgen Klopp Provides Updates On Injured Liverpool Duo

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Daniel Sturridge and Jordan Henderson are yet to return to training and are still undergoing rehabilitation.



With eight games left in the season, Liverpool are fighting for a place in the top four but are missing a few key performers from their squad due to injuries.











Adam Lallana suffered an injury during England duty earlier this week and is expected to remain sidelined for a month and there is yet no clarity on when Sturridge and Henderson will return to action.



The duo have been out of action since February and Klopp rubbished reports that Sturridge is back in training, stating that the England striker is still working with the medical team.





Asked about Sturridge’s possible involvement against Everton on Saturday, Klopp said in a press conference: “No chance.

“I heard that he is back in training, don’t know who gave this information.



“He was on the pitch with the rehab coach, that’s not back in training.”



Henderson has been nursing a foot injury since February and the Liverpool manager conceded that the Reds captain has suffered a setback in his rehabilitation process and could be out for a longer period of time.



“Jordan has unfortunately suffered a little setback so he is not back in team training.



“When we were here last time I said I hoped he could be in training this week but we have to wait for this.



“I can’t say how long but I hope not too long.”

