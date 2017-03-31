XRegister
06 October 2016

31/03/2017 - 16:53 BST

Leeds United Needed International Break Breather Feels Whites Star

 




Leeds United captain Liam Bridcutt believes that the international break came at the right time for some of his team-mates after a hectic Championship schedule.

Garry Monk’s men went into the break on a high after a win over Brighton at Elland Road and will face Reading on Saturday to start off the final stretch of the season.




Currently fourth in the league table, Leeds had gone through a punishing Championship schedule before the international break and Bridcutt believes it came at a good time for the players.

He admits that the squad needed that breather before they begin their final assault to earn promotion to the Premier League this season.
 


Asked if the break came at the right moment for Leeds, Bridcutt told LUTV: “Yes, massively.  

“It was well needed after the run of games that we had and the travelling we have been doing. 

"I think we needed the break and it came at a good time.

“We are looking forward to going into the next game and trying to get another three points.”

Back-to-back away games to Reading and Brentford respectively await Leeds after the break, but they will be back at Elland Road next weekend when they host Preston North End.
 