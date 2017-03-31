XRegister
06 October 2016

31/03/2017 - 09:25 BST

Liverpool Receive Daniel Sturridge Boost Ahead of Everton Game

 




Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has returned to first team training, providing his team with a boost ahead of their Merseyside derby against Everton.

Sturridge has not featured for the Reds since 4th February after a virus which forced the club to send him home from a training camp in Spain last month.




The recovery process was further delayed as he suffered from a hip injury, which meant that the Reds were forced to endure a few more weeks without the England international.

The news that Sturridge has now recovered match fitness and has taken part in the club's outdoor sessions will be greeted with joy by the fans, who are looking to see more goals from an already impressive attacking line-up.
 


In a season plagued with injuries, the England international has managed a total of 21 appearances for the club; Sturridge has scored an overall six goals and has set up three more for his team-mates.  

It remains to be seen whether Sturridge will be fit enough to be involved this coming weekend however.

Liverpool are set to play their 30th league match of the season when they host local rivals Everton at Anfield on Saturday.
 