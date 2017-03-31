Manchester City Join Spurs In Mix For Talented French Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City have joined the chase for Tottenham Hotspur linked defender Issa Diop ahead of the summer transfer window.



The 20-year-old centre-half has been one of the most consistent defenders in Ligue 1 this season and has attracted the prying eyes of top clubs with his performances.











Toulouse are more than willing to hold on to the player, who is going to represent France in the Under-20 World Cup this summer, and are even contemplating making him captain next season, despite his tender years.



However, the French club have their work cut out to keep Diop at the Stadium Municipal beyond the summer as a number of big clubs have set their eyes on him.





Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have already watched him in action this season and according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Manchester City are also keeping a close watch on Diop ahead of the transfer window.

Toulouse rejected an offer from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig last summer, but it remains to be seen whether they will be able to do the same when the Premier League clubs come knocking on their door at the end of the season.



Diop is aware that to break into the France squad he may need to play for one of the top clubs in France or abroad, but the youngster is not in any hurry at the moment to leave Toulouse.



He has a contract until 2020 with the Ligue 1 outfit.

