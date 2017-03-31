XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/03/2017 - 10:16 BST

Manchester United Legend Believes In Both Top Four Finish And Europa League Success

 




Manchester United legend Paul Scholes believes that his former club are still fully capable of achieving the twin goals of winning the Europa League and finishing in the top four of the Premier League.

The Red Devils have managed to reach the quarter-finals of the Europa League and are just steps away from winning their second trophy of the season under manager Jose Mourinho.




As far as the league standings are concerned, the team from Manchester are just four points behind fourth placed Liverpool, who have played two matches more.

Manager Mourinho has already conceded that if his team were to qualify for next season's Champions League in only one way, he would prefer to win the Europa League rather than book a top four finish.
 


Scholes, who played for Manchester United between 1993 and 2013, though believes that achieving both goals is still a possibility.  

"It has to be one of those ways but I think, both ways, they will do it", Scholes told Manchester United's official website.

"The league is going to be tough and they have got three crucial away games at Arsenal, Tottenham and Man City.

"If they can come out of them with five, possibly six points, then I think it will be very good and that will set them up for the top four.

"With the Europa League, I think they are rightly favourites.

"They are by far the biggest club left in it and have probably got the best squad."

However, Scholes warned that French giants Lyon could be a threat.

"Lyon could potentially be the team they have to worry about and it is not going to be straightforward, but they have got a great chance of winning the Europa League."
 