Manchester United Legend Believes In Both Top Four Finish And Europa League Success

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes believes that his former club are still fully capable of achieving the twin goals of winning the Europa League and finishing in the top four of the Premier League.



The Red Devils have managed to reach the quarter-finals of the Europa League and are just steps away from winning their second trophy of the season under manager Jose Mourinho.











As far as the league standings are concerned, the team from Manchester are just four points behind fourth placed Liverpool, who have played two matches more.



Manager Mourinho has already conceded that if his team were to qualify for next season's Champions League in only one way, he would prefer to win the Europa League rather than book a top four finish.





Scholes, who played for Manchester United between 1993 and 2013, though believes that achieving both goals is still a possibility.

"It has to be one of those ways but I think, both ways, they will do it", Scholes told Manchester United's official website.



"The league is going to be tough and they have got three crucial away games at Arsenal, Tottenham and Man City.



"If they can come out of them with five, possibly six points, then I think it will be very good and that will set them up for the top four.



"With the Europa League, I think they are rightly favourites.



"They are by far the biggest club left in it and have probably got the best squad."



However, Scholes warned that French giants Lyon could be a threat.



"Lyon could potentially be the team they have to worry about and it is not going to be straightforward, but they have got a great chance of winning the Europa League."

