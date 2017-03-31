Manchester United Set To Scout Second Napoli Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United are set to watch Elseid Hysaj in action as well as Dries Mertens when their scouts take in Napoli's clash against Juventus this weekend.



The Red Devils are claimed to have offered Mertens a lucrative contract to move to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, but the Belgian may yet be joined by one of his Napoli team-mates.











According to Italian outlet Fantagazzetta, Jose Mourinho's men are also keen on Hysaj and scouts will watch him in action for Napoli.



The Albania international right-back was snapped up by Napoli from fellow Serie A side Empoli in 2015.





He has wasted no time in establishing himself at Napoli and this term has helped the Azzurri to sit in third spot so far this season, remaining on course to reach next term's Champions League .