31/03/2017 - 15:46 BST

Napoli and Tottenham Hotspur Shaping Up To Fight For Spanish Winger

 




Napoli and Tottenham Hotspur are shaping up to battle for the signature of Villarreal winger Samu Castillejo, according to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato

Both clubs are desperate to snap up the 22-year-old, having noted his progression in La Liga with the Yellow Submarine.




Spurs are tipped to look to tempt Castillejo to White Hart Lane, as Mauricio Pochettino looks to bolster his squad for another Premier League campaign.

Napoli meanwhile are also on the Spaniard's tail and could need to replace Dries Mertens, who has been linked with Everton and Manchester United, this summer.
 


Villarreal snapped Castillejo up from fellow Spanish side Malaga in 2015 and he put pen to paper on a contract running until 2020.

Castillejo has featured on a regular basis for the Yellow Submarine in the current campaign, turning out 37 times across all competitions.

Villarreal currently sit in fifth spot in La Liga, having collected 48 points from their 28 league games so far.
 