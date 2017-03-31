XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

31/03/2017 - 12:40 BST

Next Two Games Decisive On Whether Leeds In Hunt For Top Two, Whites Legend Feels

 




Leeds United legend Eddie Gray feels the next two games are going to decide whether the Whites will still be in the race for a top two finish heading towards the end of this season.

Currently fourth in the Championship table, Leeds have a nice cushion over teams outside the top six but are eight points behind second placed Brighton ahead of the final eight games.




Back-to-back trips to Reading and Brentford are expected to test the mettle of Garry Monk’s squad and their ability to sustain some pressure on the top two towards the end of the season.

Gray feels a good haul of points from these two away games will keep Leeds in the hunt for automatic promotion this term, but believes if they fail to pick up anything, the Whites would have to settle for just a top six finish at the end of the campaign.
 


The former White explained on LUTV: “If we can win the two away games, it will be huge; it will put a lot of pressure on the top two.  

“I just wish it was a reverse of the fixture – five at home and three away from home. We are very formidable at home, tough to beat.

“On our travels we are still tough to beat but not as prolific in terms of picking points up.

“The players know what’s in front of them, they know what they have got to do and if we come back from the two away games with four points, we are still going to be in the hunt.

“If we come back with six then we are definitely going to be in the hunt but if we don’t pick up anything, then you are looking at top six.”

Leeds did win their home fixture against Reading earlier in the season and will be hoping to do the double over the Royals this Saturday at the Madejski Stadium.
 