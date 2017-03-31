No One At Rangers Should Take Starting Spot For Granted Says Gers Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday believes that no one in the club takes their spot in the playing eleven for granted and says everyone is ready to work hard to claim their spot in the playing eleven.



Halliday was forced to sit out of his team's last two matches against Celtic and Hamilton Academical with a hamstring injury and has recovered match fitness only recently.











In the meantime there has been a change in the club's management with Pedro Caixinha coming in to replace caretaker manager Graeme Murty and going on to win his first match in charge against Hamilton convincingly.



The 25-year-old though has now recovered match fitness and after undergoing training sessions with the first team under their new manager, is raring to go against Motherwell this Saturday.





However, with the competition being high and nobody being guaranteed a starting place, the midfielder insists that he is ready to wait for his turn as all his other team-mates are.

"The boys have done really well and deserve to be there, but I have always said in interviews, nobody in this club should take for granted the place they have in the team week-in, week-out", Halliday told his club's official website.



“If it is my turn to sit on the side and try to work in, then I’m here to do that and work hard for my place.



"I love playing for this football club and hopefully I can get back on the football pitch sooner rather than later, and get back to form.”

