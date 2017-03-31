XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/03/2017 - 09:16 BST

No One At Rangers Should Take Starting Spot For Granted Says Gers Midfielder

 




Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday believes that no one in the club takes their spot in the playing eleven for granted and says everyone is ready to work hard to claim their spot in the playing eleven.

Halliday was forced to sit out of his team's last two matches against Celtic and Hamilton Academical with a hamstring injury and has recovered match fitness only recently.




In the meantime there has been a change in the club's management with Pedro Caixinha coming in to replace caretaker manager Graeme Murty and going on to win his first match in charge against Hamilton convincingly.

The 25-year-old though has now recovered match fitness and after undergoing training sessions with the first team under their new manager, is raring to go against Motherwell this Saturday.
 


However, with the competition being high and nobody being guaranteed a starting place, the midfielder insists that he is ready to wait for his turn as all his other team-mates are.  

"The boys have done really well and deserve to be there, but I have always said in interviews, nobody in this club should take for granted the place they have in the team week-in, week-out", Halliday told his club's official website.

“If it is my turn to sit on the side and try to work in, then I’m here to do that and work hard for my place.

"I love playing for this football club and hopefully I can get back on the football pitch sooner rather than later, and get back to form.”
 