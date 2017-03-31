No Team Have Will To Win That We Do – Leeds United Skipper

Follow @insidefutbol





Liam Bridcutt has insisted that Leeds United have time and again shown this season that they can adapt their game to different teams and conditions.



Currently fourth in the league table, Leeds are one of the top contenders to finish in the playoff spots and even challenge for automatic promotion if the top two slip up towards the end of the season.











Reading striker Yann Kermorgant recently said that Leeds are a one-man team depending on Chris Wood, but Garry Monk has defended his side, stating that they have shown this season that they can adapt.



And Bridcutt also believes that Leeds’ adaptability has made them a mentally stronger unit as they are aware that they can dig in, fight for points and also play good football when required.





The midfielder said on LUTV when asked about the adaptability of the Leeds team: “It’s massive.

“In my previous interviews everyone has said about the character of the team.



“I think if we need to fight we can fight and when our football comes out, there is not a stronger team in terms of mentality and our will to win really.”



Leeds have a chance to make Kermorgant eat his own words when they travel to the Madejski Stadium on Saturday to take on Reading.

