XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/03/2017 - 16:47 BST

No Team Have Will To Win That We Do – Leeds United Skipper

 




Liam Bridcutt has insisted that Leeds United have time and again shown this season that they can adapt their game to different teams and conditions.

Currently fourth in the league table, Leeds are one of the top contenders to finish in the playoff spots and even challenge for automatic promotion if the top two slip up towards the end of the season.




Reading striker Yann Kermorgant recently said that Leeds are a one-man team depending on Chris Wood, but Garry Monk has defended his side, stating that they have shown this season that they can adapt.

And Bridcutt also believes that Leeds’ adaptability has made them a mentally stronger unit as they are aware that they can dig in, fight for points and also play good football when required.
 


The midfielder said on LUTV when asked about the adaptability of the Leeds team: “It’s massive.  

“In my previous interviews everyone has said about the character of the team.

“I think if we need to fight we can fight and when our football comes out, there is not a stronger team in terms of mentality and our will to win really.”

Leeds have a chance to make Kermorgant eat his own words when they travel to the Madejski Stadium on Saturday to take on Reading.
 